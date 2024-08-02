There is no Government of National Unity, it’s an ANC-DA coalition, Says Helen Zille

Spread the love

IF Democratic Alliance federal chairperson, Helen Zille, is to believed, then there is no Government of National Unity (GNU). In a video clip that has gone viral on social media, Zille explains that the DA and ANC entered into a coalition “from the beginning”.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa came up with this notion of a Government of National Unity, which he thought would be a better way of selling the concept of a coalition to his own party,” she said. Referring GNU, Zille said this was not the case.

“A Government of National Unity brings all the parties together that would include the EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters) and MK Party (Umkhonto Wesizwe Party), which it did not,” Zille said. “But it still gave the president the fig leaf he needed to bring in all sorts of smaller parties to say ‘I’m not in a coalition with the DA’,” she said.

“Now the truth is that we (DA and ANC) are actually in a coalition because a coalition means that if a party withdraws from the coalition that the party falls.” Following the ANC’s dismal performance in the May 29 elections, the party formed a GNU with other parties including the DA. Parties in the GNU

ANC

DA

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)

Patriotic Alliance (PA)

GOOD Party

Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC)

Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus)

United Democratic Movement (UDM)

Rise Mzansi

Al Jama-ah IOL Politics

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...