Tensions in Germany Regime as Warmongering Foreign Minister Walks Out on Chancellor

Tensions between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (66, SPD) and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (44, Greens) are hitting a breaking point.

During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Scholz attempted to address Baerbock, but she walked away without looking back.

The conflict centers on a €3 billion Ukraine aid package meticulously planned by Baerbock and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (64, SPD). The package includes additional Iris-T air defense batteries, Patriot missiles, ten self-propelled howitzers, and more artillery ammunition. But Scholz rejected it with a firm “Njet!”

Baerbock has openly criticized the Chancellor’s veto, while Scholz cites financing concerns as the main issue. The Ukraine aid debate has already caused rifts within the coalition, with Scholz accusing FDP leader Christian Lindner in November of blocking necessary funds due to fiscal constraints.

Now, Baerbock seems unwilling to engage with the “blockade chancellor,” leaving him in the lurch during their latest clash.

– Bild

