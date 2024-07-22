Tanzanian President Fires Two Senior Ministers in Mini-Cabinet Reshuffle

Spread the love

DAR ES SALAAM, – In a significant move, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has dismissed two senior government officials, including the foreign minister, in a recent cabinet reshuffle.

The decision, announced by her office, reflects Hassan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with foreign powers through a series of economic and political reforms.

The presidency’s statement, released late on Sunday, confirmed the removal of January Makamba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, and Nape Nnauye, the Minister of Information, Communication, and Information Technology. Both figures are prominent members of the ruling party, Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

Although no specific reasons were provided for their dismissals, the move comes amid Hassan’s initiative to revive trust in her administration’s commitment to reform. Makamba and Nnauye have yet to comment on their termination.

Notably, Nnauye’s dismissal followed the circulation of a controversial video in which he remarked that election outcomes would depend on who counts and announces the votes. Despite his subsequent apology, labelling the comment as a joke, the statement had sparked criticism from activists and social media users, who argued it contradicted Hassan’s efforts to enhance democratic practices.

In the reshuffle, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo has been appointed as the new Foreign Affairs Minister, transitioning from his previous role as Tanzania’s ambassador to Italy. Jerry Silaa has been named the new Minister of Information, Communication, and Information Technology, moving from his position as Minister of Lands, Housing, and Human Settlements Development. Additionally, two more ministers and several deputy ministers have been appointed.

President Hassan, in office since 2021, has been lauded for reversing the oppressive measures of her predecessor against opposition parties and civil rights groups. However, recent arrests of a lawyer and an opposition politician have led to renewed scrutiny of her administration’s human rights practices.

Source: Reuters

