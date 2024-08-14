Taliban Marks Three Years in Power with Military Display at Former U.S. Air Base, With US Military Hardware

Spread the love

BAGRAM, Afghanistan — On Wednesday, the Taliban marked three years since their return to power in Afghanistan with a show of military strength at Bagram Airfield, a former U.S. base.

In images circulating on social media, Taliban troops in uniform were seen flying helicopters and driving a convoy of armored trucks through the airfield, where much of the military hardware had been left behind following the U.S. withdrawal in 2021.

Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Maulvi Abdul Kabir, delivered a speech celebrating the anniversary, stating that the Taliban’s rule had “eliminated internal differences and expanded the scope of unity and cooperation in the country.” He emphasized that Afghanistan would not allow any foreign interference and that Afghan soil would not be used against other nations.

The Taliban declared Wednesday a national holiday to commemorate their return to power, though women were notably excluded from participating in the celebrations, according to reports from the Associated Press.

This anniversary comes as the world continues to reflect on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. In March, retired General Mark Milley, former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, admitted that he was uncertain about the number of Americans left behind during the chaotic evacuation. Milley also acknowledged that many Afghans who had served with U.S. forces may have faced dire consequences under Taliban rule, with some reportedly killed in brutal ways.

The celebration at Bagram Airfield, once a symbol of U.S. military might in the region, underscores the dramatic shift in power in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s return to control.

