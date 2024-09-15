Suspected Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump Foiled Outside Florida Golf Course

Spread the love

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – A suspected assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was thwarted by U.S. Secret Service agents on Sunday outside the Trump National Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump, who was at the golf course at the time of the incident, is safe, law enforcement officials confirmed.

According to the FBI, Secret Service agents apprehended a suspect spotted with an AK-47-style assault rifle near the golf course. Agents fired shots as the suspect fled in a black SUV. The FBI has since launched a full investigation into what appears to have been an assassination attempt on the former president.

“The FBI has responded to West Palm Beach, Florida, and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump,” the agency said in a statement.

Trump’s campaign quickly reassured the public, stating he was safe following the gunshots but provided no further details. Trump himself addressed the situation in an email to supporters, writing, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!”

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. local time, according to the Secret Service, and is under active investigation. This is the second assassination attempt Trump has faced in recent months. He was injured during a July 13 event in Pennsylvania, sparking renewed concerns about security for presidential candidates in the lead-up to the November 5 election, where Trump is expected to face Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

The White House issued a statement in response to the latest incident, with President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris expressing relief that Trump was unharmed. “Violence has no place in America,” Harris said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

At the time of the attempted attack, Trump was reportedly golfing at his course. Secret Service agents swiftly moved him to a secure room on the property, The Washington Post reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

This latest incident highlights a growing concern over the safety of presidential candidates ahead of a highly contested election. The first assassination attempt on a U.S. president or major party candidate in over four decades has prompted intense scrutiny of security protocols. The July attack left Trump with a minor injury to his right ear, and a rally attendee was killed in the gunfire. The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, was killed by a Secret Service sniper.

Kimberly Cheatle, the former Secret Service director, resigned after the July incident amid bipartisan criticism of security failures. The agency’s new acting director stated in August that he was “ashamed” of the lapse that allowed the Pennsylvania attack to occur.

As investigations continue, questions are being raised about the protection measures in place for all candidates as the country heads toward a heated election season.

Source: Reuters

