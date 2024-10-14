Suspect 20 Years On-The-Run Arrested After a Raid

Spread the love

DURBAN – A suspect wanted in connection with a 2001 crime was apprehended during a police raid at Durban’s notorious Albert Park on Monday.

The arrest was part of a broader integrated operation aimed at boosting safety ahead of the festive season, led by the eThekwini District within Durban’s Central Business District. In addition to the long-sought suspect, police detained 15 undocumented foreign nationals and processed around 100 homeless individuals.

KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, explained that Albert Park had become a hotspot for various crimes, including motor vehicle theft, smash-and-grab incidents, and robberies. The operation also targeted makeshift structures built in public spaces under the M4 Highway bridge, which were dismantled during the raid.

“During the operation, police demolished informal structures adjacent to the traffic lights under the M4 Highway bridge,” Netshiunda stated. “Some of the homeless individuals were found suffering from medical conditions, including open wounds, and syringes with blood were discovered in the demolished shelters. Those in need of medical attention were treated at the scene by EMS personnel.”

The verification process of the individuals taken into custody is now underway. Police have confirmed that two suspects have been linked to crimes through fingerprint identification.

Authorities emphasized that the arrested suspects will be brought before the court once the verification process is complete. The operation is part of efforts to ensure a safer environment in Durban as the holiday season approaches.

Source: IOL