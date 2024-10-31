Spats over Russia and Ukraine show cracks in South Africa’s unity government

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s government of national unity faces deepening divisions as its two main political parties, the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA), clash over foreign policy on Ukraine and Russia.

The latest dispute arose after Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber from the DA announced a visa-free policy for Ukrainian diplomatic, official, and service passport holders—a move soon publicly repudiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC.

On Tuesday, ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula clarified that President Ramaphosa would not endorse the visa-free arrangement, despite Schreiber’s weekend announcement. The disagreement underscores fractures in South Africa’s governing coalition, which formed after the ANC lost its parliamentary majority in recent elections, securing only 40% of the vote—its lowest in democratic history. Consequently, the ANC partnered with the DA and smaller parties to form a unity government.

Tensions flared previously when DA leader John Steenhuisen, also a Cabinet member, condemned Ramaphosa’s remarks at a recent BRICS summit in Russia, where he referred to Russia as a “valued ally.” Steenhuisen immediately distanced the DA from the president’s comments, issuing a statement that read, “The Democratic Alliance (DA) distances itself from recent comments made by President Ramaphosa… The DA does not consider Russia, or Vladimir Putin, to be an ally of our nation.”

In response, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, reiterated that the president is responsible for shaping South Africa’s foreign policy, stressing the country’s “strong historical ties” with Russia alongside “cordial diplomatic relations with Ukraine.” Magwenya underscored South Africa’s non-aligned stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, advocating for a peace process involving both nations.

This incident marks the latest in a series of disputes within South Africa’s coalition government. In September, the two parties clashed over an education bill granting the government authority over school language and admission policies. DA Education Minister refused to attend the signing ceremony where Ramaphosa enacted the bill.

While South Africa maintains its official non-aligned stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, the DA has openly condemned Russia and shown support for Ukraine, with Steenhuisen making a public visit to the country in 2022. The ANC’s close ties with Russia, rooted in historical support during the anti-apartheid struggle, remain a source of division, especially as South Africa continues as a BRICS member alongside Russia and China.

With upcoming policies and global alignments at stake, the unity government’s internal rifts raise questions about the coalition’s stability and its future ability to balance diverse political priorities.

Source: AP

