South Africa’s unity government now has five parties, ANC says

JOHANNESBURG,— The African National Congress (ANC) announced on Monday that South Africa’s new government will include five parties, representing over two-thirds of the National Assembly’s seats, with discussions ongoing to include more parties.

Following last month’s election, the ANC, for the first time since the end of apartheid in 1994, failed to secure a parliamentary majority, necessitating alliances with other political parties.

ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as South Africa’s president by parliament on Friday. His re-election was made possible by the support of the Democratic Alliance (DA), the white-led, pro-business party, along with the socially conservative Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the right-wing Patriotic Alliance (PA).

Additionally, the ANC confirmed that GOOD, another smaller party, has joined the unity government pact. This coalition now holds 273 seats in the National Assembly, or 68% of the total 400 seats. The ANC won 159 seats, the DA 87, the IFP 17, the PA 9, and GOOD a single seat.

The ANC stated that the unity government would ensure representation for all participating parties and make decisions by consensus. The administration’s priorities will focus on rapid, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, promoting fixed capital investment, job creation, land reform, and infrastructure development.

“The president will exercise the prerogative to appoint the cabinet in consultation with leaders of the GNU (government of national unity) parties, adhering to existing protocols on government decision-making and budgeting,” the ANC said, adding that talks with additional parties are ongoing.

The Marxist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), with 39 seats, has opted not to join a government that includes the DA or the Freedom Front Plus. The uMkhonto we Sizwe party, led by former President Jacob Zuma, also remains outside the unity government. With 58 seats, it has aligned with smaller opposition parties in the “Progressive Caucus,” including the EFF and the centre-left United Democratic Movement, forming the official opposition.

HSBC economist David Faulkner commented, “With populist parties choosing to reject the GNU, and the ANC’s bigger partners in the governing coalition center-leaning and favoring more liberal economic policies, we think the GNU opens the possibility for more growth-friendly structural reforms and prudent macroeconomic policy choices. However, the GNU could also face ideological divisions and exacerbate fractures within the ANC, making establishing a stable policy framework difficult.”

Source: Reuters

