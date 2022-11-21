South Africa’s ruling party youth wing says President Ramaphosa is a CIA agent

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa is a spy and working with the CIA. These are claims made by former president Jacob Zuma, speaking at an ANC Youth League event in Philippi, Cape Town. Zuma said there was a letter written by the Umkonto we Sisizwe Military Veterans Association that requested suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to investigate these claims.

It is believed that some of the reasons Magashule was suspended were due to these allegations. A source close to the situation confirmed to The Star that such a letter was written in 2018 but refused to comment further, saying the matter could not be discussed telephonically, but in person. Meanwhile, Zuma told guests that such a letter existed and that Ramaphosa was a CIA spy. “We have a president who has admitted in public that he was not elected because a majority of comrades elected him to be the president and that he bought the position of president of the ANC. He has admitted that he bought the position of ANC president in the commission. He only denied the amount of money he paid in buying the position of president of the ANC. Therefore, he is a spy,” Zuma said.

He said there were allegations against Ramaphosa that confirmed he was an agent. “But also there are allegations made against the president. One by McKenzie, who said he is working for the CIA, and the other one was made by Terror Lekota in Parliament. “He said he is a spy and sold them out, and he has not denied these two allegations. He also said that the ANC is the number one corrupt organisation in the country, and that can’t be true.

“If there could be any wrongdoing or corruption, it should be individuals and not the country,” Zuma said. Zuma said the ANC had lost its position as the leader of society in the country. He said this had undermined the ANC’s value and stature. “The ANC’s position as leader of society has been undermined because the ANC is failing to to deliver goods to our people.

“It is failing to tackling challenges of poverty to our people, which include unemployment and inequality. Our beloved movement seems again to have shifted ideologically,” Zuma said. The Star

