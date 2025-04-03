South Africa’s GNU crisis looms as Ramaphosa questions DA’s role after Budget opposition

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG – The The Office of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said it expects the DA to make the next move on its continued participation in the Government of National Unity (GNU) because they cannot run programmes with the funds they did not approve.

Minutes after the Budget was passed without the DA’s support, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said, “You cannot be part of a government whose Budget you opposed.

“We expect the DA to obviously reflect their participation or rather continued participation in the GNU having voted against the budget.

“They will have to reflect on how their ministers are going to drive programmes using the budget that they voted against. So that’s for them to reflect on.”

Magwenya stated the president will also have his reflections on the way forward in the GNU.

This comes after Ramaphosa was heard on a leaked audio telling the ANC caucus that the DA’s refusal to vote for the budget would be booting themselves out of the GNU.

Parliament has passed the budget with 194 MPs voting in favour and 182 voting against.

ATM, DA, EFF, MK Party, Freedom Front Plus (FF+), and ACDP, voted against the adoption of the fiscal framework.

ANC, ActionSA, BOSA, Al Jamah-ah, PAC, UAT, and GOOD, IFP and PA voted in favour.

The DA Federal Executive is meeting to decide on whether they remain in the GNU or not.

The DA is in charge of six government ministries including the Agriculture Department, Home Affairs, Education, Communications, Public Works and Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

Meanwhile, the DA has opened a case against the passing of the budget, arguing that it was pushed through unlawfully without proper oversight.

They said the budget will make life even more expensive for struggling South Africans.

The EFF is also in consultation with their legal counsel regarding the same matter.

