South Africa’s Foreign Minister expresses fear of assassination over ICJ Court case

JOHANNESBURG – South African government’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Director-General Zane Dangor says the department is concerned about the safety of Minister Naledi Pandor, according to the state broadcaster, SABC.

This after Pandor told the media on the sidelines of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) that she was worried about the safety of her family.

Pandor has been publicly condemning Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

South Africa took Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over allegations of genocide.

Dangor says the department will ensure the safety of the Minister and her family.

“I think the Minister is doing well and she will be cared for. Her safety is of paramount concern to all of us. So the Minister is doing fine.”

Meanwhile, Dangor says the department has sent a letter to the court in The Hague in the Netherlands requesting it to add provisional measures against Israel.

This after the Israeli military attacked Gaza’s overcrowded city of Rafah.

The Health Ministry in the area says at least 67 Palestinians were killed overnight in an Israeli raid aimed at rescuing hostages.

Dangor says the UN Security Council must ensure that Israel complies with the court ruling.

“There is the provision in the ICJ that they can do this and we have just asked them to exercise that right that the court has … given the gravity of the situation in Rafah at the moment.”

“There are 1,5 million people cramped in one space and mostly refugees in the so-called safe space. And any offensive whether it is through missiles or ground offensive will create massive casualties,” explains Dangor.

