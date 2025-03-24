South Africa’s Air Defence in Crisis: Only Six Aircraft Operational

Spread the love

South Africa’s air defence capabilities have reached a critical low, with the South African Air Force (SAAF) reduced to just six operational aircraft out of a total fleet of 330.

This alarming situation has left the country’s skies virtually unprotected, raising serious concerns over national security and regional stability.

The remaining 324 aircraft—including fighter jets, helicopters, and transport planes—have been grounded due to severe maintenance backlogs, a shortage of spare parts, and a chronic lack of funding. This collapse in operational readiness has stripped the SAAF of any meaningful combat capability, leaving it unable to defend South Africa’s airspace or respond effectively to security threats.

Defence analysts attribute the crisis to years of budget cuts, corruption scandals, and poor strategic planning, which have systematically eroded the air force’s capacity. Once regarded as one of the most formidable air forces on the continent, the SAAF’s current state is emblematic of the broader decline in South Africa’s military infrastructure.

With only a handful of aircraft available—barely sufficient for training exercises, let alone actual combat missions—South Africa’s ability to project air power or support ground forces in emergencies is virtually non-existent. The situation has sparked concerns among security experts, who warn that the country is now vulnerable to both internal and external threats.

The government has yet to outline a clear recovery plan for the air force, leaving uncertainty over whether South Africa can restore its aerial defence capabilities in the near future.

Source: News24

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...