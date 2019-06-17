South Africans threaten xenophobic attacks

South African in Johannesburg are reported to have vowed to unleash fresh xenophobic attacks on foreigners if the police do not protect them from the criminal activities unleashed by foreigners.

The South African voiced out during a meeting which was called by Police Minster Bheki Cele and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Saturday in Yeoville.

The residents accused foreigners of hijacking buildings and renting out to them and also selling drugs to their children.

They also told Minister Bheki Cele that the foreigners were operating as a criminal syndicate involving the police officers who are protecting them.

“We are tired of the criminals who come from their countries to hijack our buildings and take our and sell drugs,” One resident said. “We are now going to take law in our hands and are going to defend ourselves and unfortunately too much blood will be shed in the process.”

Minister Bheki Celi promised to look into the matters raised.

The Imbizo was called after Johannesburg CBD was plunged into chaos last week Sunday when law enforcement officers swooped on foreign shop owners and vendors selling counterfeit goods.

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, the spokesperson for the Gauteng police told South African media that a joint operation, in conjunction with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), was thrown into disarray by disgruntled hawkers.

The raid rapidly devolved into a running battle between law enforcement and purveyors of phoney goods, with the latter pelting stones at officers and vehicles.

The police warned that the act will not go unpunished.

