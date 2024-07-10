South African Soldier Killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Spread the love

BENI, DRC – – A South African soldier has tragically lost his life in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) reported that the soldier was fatally wounded by a hand grenade explosion at a military base in the city of Beni on Monday.

The SANDF confirmed the incident and expressed deep sorrow over the loss. “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of one of our soldiers in Beni, DRC. He was fatally wounded when a hand grenade exploded at our base,” the SANDF stated.

The exact circumstances surrounding the grenade explosion are currently under investigation. Authorities have yet to determine whether the explosion was accidental or a deliberate act.

This tragic incident follows a recent string of violence in the region. Just last month, two South African soldiers were killed in an attack by M23 rebels in the town of Sake. The SANDF has been operating in the DRC as part of the United Nations peacekeeping mission, aiming to stabilize the region and protect civilians amidst ongoing conflict.

The SANDF’s presence in the DRC has been crucial in efforts to maintain peace and security in a country that has been plagued by armed conflict for decades. Despite the dangers, South African soldiers continue to serve with dedication and bravery.

As investigations into the grenade explosion proceed, the SANDF assured that every measure would be taken to understand the incident fully and to ensure the safety of their personnel in the region. The name of the deceased soldier has not been released, pending notification of his family.

The South African government and military officials have extended their condolences to the family and colleagues of the fallen soldier. “Our hearts go out to the family of our brave soldier who lost his life in the line of duty. We honor his sacrifice and dedication to peace,” the SANDF statement read.

For more information on this developing story, visit enca.

