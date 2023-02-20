South African ruling party ANC backs AU decision to eject Israeli delegation at summit

The ANC has backed the decision of the African Union to eject the Israeli delegation from the summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as the issue of its observer status remains unresolved When the AU granted Israel observer status last July, South Africa had joined other countries in the union in rejecting it. South Africa had questioned this decision.

When the AU summit got under way the Israeli delegation was thrown out of the meeting. ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the AU had done the right thing by removing the Israeli delegation from the summit. She said the Israel representatives were undermining the AU while it was to discuss a report on whether to grant it observer status or not.

“The ANC’s stated views on apartheid Israel remain relevant to this day. Independent reports of Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch firmly define the character of Israel as that of an apartheid state. Instead of awaiting outcomes of deliberations on their possible observer status, Israel simply chose to undermine the AU’s 55 African member states,” said Bhengu-Motsiri. She said only a two-state solution will resolve the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The ANC has, over the years and in its conferences, maintained the position of a two-state solution.

“The ANC is against the AU granting apartheid Israel any observer status. Africa’s colonial history and apartheid Israel’s present oppressive nature towards Palestine demands that all pressures be applied for the sake of all Palestinian people, including women, children and families,” she said. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Saturday addressed the AU summit. He took to the podium after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. In his address Shtayyeh said the world has been silent on the injustices against the Palestinians.

He said quiet diplomacy has not worked and called on the global community to ramp up the pressure on Israel.

