South African Prison official charged with raping son, 7

Cape Town – A Department of Correctional Services official appeared in court for rape yesterday.

The accused was arrested earlier this week and appeared at the Malmesbury Magistrate’s Court. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a 45-year-old official was arrested on March 17.

“According to reports, the official was arrested at his home after his wife alerted the police that the husband raped their 7-year-old son on several occasions over a period,” he said.

Van Wyk said a case was opened after the arrest and police were investigating the case and assisting the mother and victim.

Officials from Malmesbury Correctional Services Centre protested outside court in a bid to convince the court to deny him bail.

A colleague, Zuzeka Dotwana, said they were not happy about what happened, especially because it happened right under their noses.

“We are still questioning ourselves. How did we miss this because it has been happening right in our community and especially because it has been happening since 2016?” she said.

She said rape should not happen to anyone whether the perpetrator is a parent or not or the victim is a woman.

After the court proceedings Dotwana said they were happy with the outcome.

“We are happy he was denied bail. That means on his next appearance he will be coming from behind bars,” she said.

Dotwana added that they would not stop going to court to show their support for the mother and her child until the law played its role and justice was served.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said they were deeply disturbed by the allegations levelled against an employee relating to sexual misconduct involving a minor.

“The charges levelled against the official are of serious concern. It is of great discomfort to us when our law enforcement officials appear in court charged for gruesome acts involving abuse of minors,” said Nxumalo.

He said an internal investigation had been launched and appropriate action would be taken.

Nxumalo said Correctional Services had offered assistance to the victim and the family, which included counselling, family support and a place of safety.

He said it was the first time the department had had a case like this one because it was uncommon for its officials to face criminal charges.

He said the department would never be fatigued to act against those who doid wrong.

The matter was postponed until March 31 for further investigation and the accused remained in custody.

