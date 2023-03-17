South African pastor whose family hoped he would resurrect finally buried – 579 days later

Gauteng pastor Siva Moodley has been buried, 579 days after he died. Photographs from the funeral, which was conducted with the assistance of Destiny Church, were circulated on social media this week. In an earlier article, IOL reported that Moodley’s body had been kept at a Johannesburg mortuary since his death on August 15, 2021.

Moodley, 53, the founder of The Miracle Centre in the north of Johannesburg, died after falling ill. The “Post” reported that his family and members of the church used to visit the funeral home to pray for his resurrection. At the time, funeral home manager Martin du Toit lodged an application with the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court to grant him permission to have Moodley buried or cremated.

Staff from Miracle Centre declined to speak to the media. They said they had a policy in place which barred them from doing so. IOL

