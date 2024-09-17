South African Government Launches Restaurant Inspections Amid Labour Exploitation Claims

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG,– The South African Department of Employment and Labour has initiated a four-day, multi-departmental inspection blitz across restaurants in the country following widespread reports of worker exploitation in the hospitality sector.

The inspections, which began on Tuesday, will continue until Friday, targeting restaurants to ensure compliance with labour laws. The effort is being led by inspectors from the Department of Employment and Labour, with support from the South African Police Service, the Department of Home Affairs, and the Bargaining Council.

Milly Ruiters, the department’s chief inspector for occupational health and safety, said the initiative is part of routine inspections but noted that the restaurant sector has become a “problematic” area due to frequent violations.

“As part of our strategy, we conduct both proactive and reactive inspections. We’ve identified high-risk sectors like hospitality as a focus,” said Ruiters.

The crackdown follows a public outcry sparked by allegations of exploitative practices at Babel Restaurant in Menlyn. The issue was highlighted when a former employee, Mihlali Nobavu, took to social media to expose the restaurant’s laboor violations, prompting swift action from authorities. Inspections have since expanded to other eateries.

During the blitz, nearly 2,000 inspectors will be on the ground to check for compliance with various labour laws, including the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, the Occupational Health and Safety Act, the National Minimum Wage Act, and others.

On Monday, it was reported that Babel Restaurant and Ocean Basket in Menlyn owe their workers over R1.3 million in unpaid wages. A joint operation conducted by the Hawks, the Department of Employment and Labour, and other authorities revealed significant non-compliance with the National Minimum Wage Act.

Babel Restaurant, in particular, has been accused of underpaying workers by as much as R271,984 for cleaners and R295,547 for waiters. Many employees were found to be working 12 to 15-hour shifts, well beyond the limits set by labor laws.

Minister of Employment and Labour, Nomakhosazana Meth, expressed concern over the findings and emphasized the need for enforcement. “Workers were being paid only on commission and tips, with some earning as little as R150 per shift, which is far below the National Minimum Wage of R27.58 per hour,” Meth said.

The inspections are expected to yield further findings as updates are provided throughout the week.

Source: IOL

