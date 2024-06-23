South Africans faces prospects of DA grabbing Deputy Presidency

Spread the love

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration last Wednesday, South Africa awaits the announcement of its new Cabinet amidst negotiations that may see significant shifts in political leadership.

After securing its worst electoral result since the end of apartheid 30 years ago, the African National Congress (ANC) has embarked on forming a government of national unity (GNU), incorporating long-standing rivals like the Democratic Alliance (DA), as well as smaller parties such as the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

Reports from IOL indicate that negotiations have intensified, with the DA reportedly demanding the deputy presidency for its leader, John Steenhuisen. The DA is also seeking at least 10 Cabinet posts, particularly in economic portfolios.

Matthew Parks, the parliamentary coordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), expressed skepticism about the likelihood of the ANC meeting these demands. In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Parks suggested that while initial demands in negotiations often start ambitiously, parties typically find a middle ground that is acceptable to all.

Parks highlighted potential complications arising from policy differences among the coalition partners, particularly regarding economic portfolios critical for issues like black economic empowerment (BEE) and local industry support. He emphasized that COSATU opposes certain demands from the DA, citing their historical stance against labor laws and BEE policies.

The negotiation process, expected to unfold over the coming weeks, aims to create a cohesive and stable Cabinet capable of steering South Africa through its seventh administration effectively.

The final composition of the Cabinet will be pivotal in determining the ANC-led government’s ability to address national challenges and fulfill its electoral mandate amidst diverse political dynamics.

The announcement of the new Cabinet is anticipated to provide clarity on the allocation of key ministries and the distribution of responsibilities among the coalition partners, setting the tone for governance in the foreseeable future.

As negotiations continue, stakeholders and the public alike remain attentive to the outcomes that will shape South Africa’s political landscape in the months and years ahead.

