South Africa on path to booting out Zimbabweans: Minister Pandor

JOHANNESBURG – International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says South Africa is on the path to fixing its immigration laws. This comes after the cabinet discontinued the Zimbabwean Special Permit. But eligible Zimbabweans have been given a 12 month grace period.

South Africa on the path to fixing its immigration laws: Pandor

South Africa’s top diplomat remains cautiously optimistic that the country’s immigration laws will be fixed. Minister Pandor says this will pave the way for the country to deal with its pressing matters around migration.

Recently, the cabinet announced that Zimbabwe Special Permits will be discontinued. Pandor says this is a significant step in overhauling the system.

“It is important that we do have proper immigration in the country to address all concerns that are out there some of the prejudices that are evident in some parts of our society,” says Naledi Pandor.

Pandor has also expressed shock after the military staged a mutiny and arrested Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore. The military wants to be given more support in the fight against insurgency.

“I was shocked yesterday at what was unfolding in Burkina Faso and one is very nervous that the region mustn’t become a region of coups, we must silence the guns,” Pandor added.

As tensions rise in Ukraine, South Africa has called for peace and dialogue to be given a chance by parties to avoid bloodshed. – SABC

