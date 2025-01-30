South Africa Mourns Fallen Soldiers Amid Escalating Conflict in Eastern DRC

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa is mourning the loss of 13 soldiers who perished in the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The troops, part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), were killed following intensified fighting involving the M23 rebel group and the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) militia against the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) and peacekeeping forces.

Expressing the nation’s grief, the South African government extended its heartfelt condolences to the families, loved ones, and colleagues of the fallen soldiers. “We bow our heads in honour of their heroic and gallant fight for peace,” read an official statement. Support is being provided to the families of the deceased and injured, and efforts to repatriate their remains are underway.

The attacks also claimed the lives of SAMIDRC members from Malawi and Tanzania, as well as peacekeepers from the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO). South Africa extended condolences to their families and nations, recognizing their sacrifices in the pursuit of peace.

The security situation in Goma and Sake, where South African troops are deployed, remains tense, volatile, and unpredictable. Defence Minister Angie Motshekga, SANDF Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya, and SAMIDRC Force Commander Major General Monwabisi Dyakopu are ensuring that peacekeeping forces remain well-equipped and adequately supported during this critical mission.

The government also addressed growing concerns and speculation about the condition of troops on the ground, calling for national unity in supporting deployed personnel. “All South Africans must rally behind our brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to bringing peace to our continent,” the statement urged.

South Africa reaffirmed that its military presence in the DRC is not an act of war but a contribution to regional stability under both the SADC and UN frameworks. The deployment underscores the commitment of SADC member states to helping the DRC achieve lasting peace, stability, and sustainable development.

The country welcomed the recent stance adopted by the United Nations Security Council, which called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of external forces, and a return to peace talks under the Nairobi Process.

Reiterating its commitment to international law, South Africa called for the respect of the DRC’s territorial integrity in line with the United Nations Charter. The government urged all parties involved to embrace diplomatic efforts, including the Luanda Process agreements, to end the conflict and foster inclusive development across the continent.

“The guns must be silenced for Africa to achieve peace, stability, and prosperity,” the statement concluded.

