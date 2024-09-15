Shots fired near Donald Trump as he leaves his Florida golf club

Spread the love

The Secret Service is responding to a shooting near Donald Trump as he left his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to law enforcement sources.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said Sunday afternoon.

Two people exchanged gunfire outside of Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach. The shooters were targeting each other, and the gunfire was not targeting Trump, the sources said.

Former President Donald Trump in a suit and tie, arriving at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a 2024 campaign trip in Las Vegas

Former president Donald Trump arriving in a motorcade at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida

Sources said that Trump was never in danger and that the shooting happened in an area outside the club that is known for high crime.

It comes almost exactly two months after Thomas Matthew Crooks shot Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa. on July 13 — wounding him in the ear.

This is a developing story.

Source: NewYork Post

