SADC urged to deploy envoy to Mozambique amid fresh protests

The Centre for Democracy and Human Rights director, Adriano Nuvunga, has urged the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to send an envoy to Mozambique amid ongoing protests that have resulted in at least 30 deaths.

By Tina Musonza

With a regional Heads of State Summit scheduled for November 16-20 in Harare, Nuvunga insists that direct engagement in Mozambique is critical to accurately assess the crisis and shape effective strategies for peace and stability.

In recent weeks, Mozambique has been rocked by violent protests, with escalating clashes between demonstrators and security forces over economic hardships, political grievances, and allegations of government corruption. The protests, which began as peaceful demonstrations have intensified, leading to fatalities and widespread disruptions, particularly affecting urban areas. Nuvunga believes SADC’s response will be inadequate without on-the-ground insight from a special envoy who can gather firsthand information and conduct inclusive consultations with affected communities.

“It’s important that before the Harare Summit, SADC deploys an envoy to Mozambique to engage in an inclusive consultation, to have a report that will address the situation,” Nuvunga said. “This report will serve as the basis of discussion in Harare. It is not right to go to Harare based solely on information from what my president will say.”

The ongoing crisis has not only strained Mozambique’s internal stability but also poses significant risks to the broader Southern African region. Regional trade, cross-border investments, and daily travel have been heavily impacted. South Africa’s Border Management Authority has issued a travel advisory, urging South Africans to avoid visiting Mozambique until stability is restored, citing safety concerns. The advisory specifically mentioned the Lebombo Border Post, a critical trade route, as one of the affected crossings.



Professor Peter Baur, an economist, highlighted the adverse effects the crisis could have on the region’s economy. “Disruptions at key border posts, such as Lebombo, could lead to increased trade costs, slower movement of goods, and potential shortages, which would not only affect Mozambique but also neighbouring countries like South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Eswatini,” Baur noted. He warned that prolonged instability could undermine confidence in Mozambique as a viable trade partner.

The upcoming SADC Heads of State Summit in Harare offers a crucial platform to address Mozambique’s unfolding crisis. In recent years, SADC has been engaged in peacekeeping efforts across the region, including in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, where it deployed a joint military force to combat armed insurgents. However, as the current protests pose a different type of challenge, diplomatic engagement has become equally essential.

Experts argue that a SADC envoy could play a critical role in fostering dialogue between the Mozambican government and civil society leaders to ease tensions and prevent further violence. Nuvunga’s call for a pre-summit consultation reflects a growing consensus among human rights groups and civil society organisations that SADC’s approach should not rely solely on government reports but also include independent assessments and recommendations.

The violence in Mozambique has also triggered a humanitarian crisis, with reports of injuries, mass arrests, and displacement among protestors. The country’s infrastructure is under strain, and as security forces attempt to quell protests, there are concerns about potential human rights violations. Humanitarian organisations have started mobilising resources, but aid distribution remains challenging due to ongoing unrest.

Observers in the region are now calling on SADC to show strong solidarity and leadership. Some advocates are proposing a joint regional fund to support Mozambique’s recovery once stability is restored. Others suggest that SADC’s approach should balance immediate peacekeeping with long-term support for democratic reforms in Mozambique, aimed at addressing the root causes of grievances that have led to public unrest.

As the Harare Summit approaches, the question remains whether SADC will act decisively to address the crisis in Mozambique. For now, Mozambique’s civil society leaders, regional neighbours, and human rights groups are watching closely, hoping for an urgent, unified response that prioritises peace, security, and democratic accountability.

