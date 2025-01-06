SADC Panel of Elders to Mediate Mozambique Political Crisis

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has resolved to engage the Mozambican government and opposition in a bid to address the escalating political and security crisis following disputed presidential elections in October 2024.

The decision was made during a virtual Extraordinary Summit held on January 5, 2025, chaired by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan. The Summit sought to tackle the unrest that has gripped Mozambique after Daniel Chapo of the ruling FRELIMO party was declared the winner of the October elections. The opposition has rejected the results, sparking widespread protests that have been met with a heavy-handed response from security forces, leading to fatalities and injuries.

The Summit was attended by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Gladys Tembo, and SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi, among others.

President Hassan underscored the regional impact of Mozambique’s instability, noting its threat to the socio-economic fabric of the SADC region. President Hichilema highlighted disruptions to regional trade, particularly in energy and transport, calling for unified action to restore peace and stability.

Magosi reaffirmed SADC’s solidarity with Mozambique and emphasised the importance of cooperation among member states to navigate the crisis.

As part of its resolution, the Summit tasked the SADC Panel of Elders, supported by the Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) Troika Member States and the SADC Secretariat, to mediate between the Mozambican government and opposition leaders. A detailed report is expected by January 15, 2025.

The Summit also directed the Interstate Defence and Security Committee to develop strategies to protect key regional trade routes, humanitarian corridors, and energy infrastructure, while addressing the underlying political and security challenges in Mozambique.

SADC’s proactive approach reflects the urgency of stabilising Mozambique, a country whose crisis poses significant risks to the broader region’s peace and economic stability.

