SADC integration: South Africa’s economy will flourish when the whole region functions, says Minister Ronald Lamola

HARARE – South African government’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has hailed the just-ended 44th Ordinary Summit of Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government, held in Zimbabwe, as a critical step towards regional integration and boosting economic ties. Given the controversial topic of migration of people in the region and on the continent of Africa, Lamola said legal prescripts set down in different countries have to be respected as people and companies move across borders.

Lamola said there is consensus in the region that as people traverse the different countries, laws must be upheld. “That does not mean laws should not be abided to, laws regards to immigration, laws regarding to passports, all the laws related to visas and so forth, they must still be complied with, they must be applied and it must be done within a regulated space and environment,” Lamola spoke to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday morning. “The encouragement of that regional integration, the one-stop border posts – it is very important for the economic growth of the region. As you will be aware, South Africa is one of the biggest traders in the region and most of our exports are also traded in most parts of the region.

“So we have to ensure that the integration becomes easier and it enables our regional trade which will also boost our economic growth. If our economy grows, it will also boost job creation in the country. This also resolves our challenges related to inequality, the immediate challenge of poverty in the country. Our economy will function when also the whole region functions,” he said. The former justice minister said the SADC summit was critical to South Africa’s aspirations for economic growth and the ambition to create jobs. On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa joined several heads of State from the region who had landed in Harare, Zimbabwe, for the summit held under the theme: “Promoting innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an industrialised SADC”.

During the summit, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa assumed the rotational reins as the new SADC chairperson. State media in Zimbabwe reported that Mnangagwa called on nations in the bloc to intensify efforts to reap benefits from the natural resources, enhance modernisation by embracing innovation, science and technology. IOL

