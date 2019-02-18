SADC diplomats meet in Harare

HARARE – Southern African Development Community Ambassadors accredited to Zimbabwe have met in the capital this Monday afternoon for their monthly consultative meeting.

The sub-regional diplomats who met at the Malawian ambassador’s residence in Harare have been holding such meetings to share ideas on different issues pertaining to the region with a view of updating their principals.

The meeting was chaired by Namibian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mrs Balbina Daes Piennar whose country is currently chairing the sub-regional body, SADC.

The monthly review meetings are hosted by member states on a rotational basis, and all member countries with representatives based in Zimbabwe were in attendance, namely South Africa, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania Botswana and others.

The Angolan ambassador requested to be excused due to earlier commitments.

SADC Heads of State and Government recently met on the sidelines of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa and called for the removal of sanctions against their neighbour and colleague, Zimbabwe.