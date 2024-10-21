SADC Calls for Calm in Mozambique Following Peaceful Elections Amid Tragic Deaths

Spread the love

MAPUTO – The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has issued a strong appeal for peace and restraint in Mozambique following the country’s general elections on October 9, 2024.

The elections, which saw voters participating in Presidential, Legislative, and Provincial polls, were largely peaceful, aligning with the country’s constitution. However, the situation took a grim turn after the deaths of two political figures, sparking concerns of potential unrest.

Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of Tanzania and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation, released a statement addressing the post-election period, in which Mr. Paulo Guambe, a representative of the PODEMOS political party, and Mr. Elvino Dias, a lawyer for the same party, tragically died on October 19, 2024. The cause of their deaths is currently under investigation, prompting calls from SADC for thorough inquiries and calm during this sensitive time.

“We urge all stakeholders to exercise restraint whilst relevant authorities carry out investigations,” said Dr. Hassan, underscoring the necessity for peace to avoid any escalation in tensions.

The elections in Mozambique were a significant milestone for the country, and Dr. Hassan’s statement stressed that they were conducted in a generally peaceful manner. However, with tensions rising following the deaths of the PODEMOS party members, the SADC urged all stakeholders to ensure that peace and stability continue to prevail, especially as the Electoral Management Bodies and other institutions finalize the results, which are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Dr. Hassan further emphasized, “Generally, the elections in the Republic of Mozambique took place in a peaceful manner. It is this spirit that SADC urges all stakeholders to uphold in the period before and after the official announcement of the election results.”

While the tragic deaths have brought an air of uncertainty, Mozambique’s peaceful election process and SADC’s active involvement reflect the region’s commitment to maintaining democratic principles and security. SADC has been monitoring the situation closely, aiming to prevent any repeat of the violent political transitions seen elsewhere in southern Africa.

This call for calm comes at a critical time when Mozambique’s future political landscape hinges on the final election results. SADC’s involvement reflects not only the importance of these elections but also the organization’s broader goal of ensuring stability across the region. The regional body remains focused on supporting Mozambique as it navigates this challenging period, much like it has done for other member states facing political transitions.

With tensions simmering and Mozambique awaiting the official election outcomes, Dr. Hassan’s appeal to the people and the political parties is clear: the path to a stable future lies in peace and cooperation, not in violence or chaos. The eyes of the region and the world remain on Mozambique as it seeks to move forward, guided by democratic principles and the rule of law.