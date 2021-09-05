SA terrorist group questions Jacob Zuma release

The Mmusi Maimane-led One South Africa Movement (OSA) intends to approach the government demanding information on the placement of former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole.

The South African Correctional Services Department announced Sunday that Zuma had been placed on medical parole. Pindula News presents OSA’s statement on intentions to approach the government.

Jacob Zuma parole: OSA seeks access to a formal record of decision

The One South Africa Movement (OSA) will submit a formal application, in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIR), requesting the full record of decision that led to the Department of Correctional Services granting former president Jacob Zuma medical parole. This is crucial to ensure the public is taken into confidence that the government’s decision was in good faith, and is furnished with both the reasons and the rationale behind such decision.

Today’s news that Zuma has been granted medical parole is a questionable one — considering that Zuma’s former spy boss, Arthur Fraser, currently heads up Correctional Services as National Commissioner.

The full disclosure of reasons behind the decision is the most prudent way to address any concerns, contradictions and conspiracies. We cannot afford to go down the Jacky Selebi or Schabir Shaik path, whereby well-connected individuals are granted medical parole in dubious circumstances.

We need to know:

• Who was on decision-making panel? • what facts the panel were furnished with? • Whether there were any additional political considerations?

Section 79.1(a) of the Correctional Matters Amendment Act states that a prisoner may be considered for medical parole if he or she is “terminally ill or physically incapacitated as a result of injury, disease or illness, so as to severely limit daily activity or inmate self-care”.

Therefore, we need to assess the record of decision to satisfy the aforementioned standard.