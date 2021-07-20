SA looting: Zimbabwean-bound looted goods intercepted

South African security agents have reportedly confiscated Zimbabwean-bound goods worth thousands of rand as smugglers attempted to move the loot following days of rioting in the neighbouring country.

There has been looting of businesses in South Africa since July 8, 2021, following the arrest and imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma for contempt of court.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently described the violent protests and looting as a well-orchestrated campaign to start a revolt against South Africa’s constitutional order.

Authorities have moved in to recover looted goods with the military assisting the South African Police Service. The South African Police Service in a tweet on Monday said some of the loot was intercepted at Groblersbrug, a border crossing between South Africa and Botswana on the Limpopo River. Said the police:

Search and seizure operations are yielding positive results at Beitbridge and Groblersbrug ports of entry as the looted goods are being recovered. Reject and report stolen goods.

Don’t buy stolen goods.

The situation in the country is gradually returning to normal in most parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Members of the South African Police Service remain dedicated to ensure the safety and security of everyone in South Africa.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were yet to record cases of stolen goods from South Africa being imported into Zimbabwe.

The unrest has left some Zimbabwean retailers lamenting as many were yet to receive goods paid for from the neighbouring country because of the riots and looting.

The Zimbabwean economy largely depends on imports from South Africa.