SA banks clear Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe of Ian Khama regime multi-millions scandal

Johannesburg – South African banks have confirmed that businesswoman, Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe was not a signatory on bank accounts allegedly set up for illicit money flows to effect regime change in Botswana.

Nedbank, ABSA and Standard Bank have cleared her of claims in the so-called “Butterfly” case against Motsepe-Radebe’s alleged co-conspirator, former Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DIS) agent, Welhemina Mphoeng Maswabi.

Motsepe-Radebe welcomed the clearance, adding she was a victim of a smear campaign.

“It is quite apparent that all of these wild claims about me are part of what has already been exposed as a state sponsored smear campaign that is being executed by the intelligence operatives of the government of Botswana”, said Motsepe-Radebe in a statement released by Vincent Magwenya on Sunday.

“I therefore call on the authorities in Botswana to investigate all of these claims against me and to probe the evident abuse of state resources against private individuals. I am also calling on the South African authorities to investigate the veracity of these claims since I am alleged to have committed crimes from South Africa against a neighbouring country. As I have done with engaging the banks to expose the truth, I will continue fighting to clear my name. The defamation case against the Standard newspaper in Botswana will also commence soon,” said Motsepe-Radebe.

Earlier this year, Motsepe-Radebe and Sandton businessman known as Malcolm X were accused of being at the centre of a plot to topple Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Botswana-based newspaper Sunday Standard published a series of damning articles linking Motsepe-Radebe and ‘Malcolm X’ to a detailed plot that also allegedly involved former Botswana president Ian Khama.

According to the paper, the plotters wanted Masisi to be replaced with former cabinet minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, who was reportedly Khama’s preferred candidate ahead of the congress that was held in Kang in April this year.

IOL