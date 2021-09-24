SA and Kenya reiterate call for lifting of illegal Western economic sanctions on Zimbabwe

NAIROBI, Kenya – South Africa and Kenya have amplified calls for the lifting of illegal economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and Cuba.

This came out when Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa of South African and Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya addressed the 76th Session of the United Nations General Debate.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly this Thursday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated calls for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

“South Africa further reaffirms its solidarity with the Cuban people and calls for the lifting of the economic embargo that has caused untold damage to the country’s economic development. We also call for a lifting of sanctions that are crippling Zimbabwe and crippling its economy,” he said.

Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta maintained that his country stands firm in calling for the end of sanctions and occupation.

Said President Kenyatta: “Kenya must never forget those countries that still struggle against occupation and illegal sanctions that cause suffering and undermine the human rights of people in our world.”

In his address to the general debate, President Mnangagwa said despite the sanctions Zimbabwe remains committed to engagement and re-engagement.

“Zimbabwe remains grateful to the SADC region, the African Union and other progressive nations who continue to stand with us and add their voices to the call for the unconditional removal of these unwarranted and unjustified illegal sanctions. We are committed to engagement, re-engagement and peaceful co-existence, and to be a friend to all and an enemy to none as we build equal partnership for win-win cooperation and a common future.”

The 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly under the theme “Building Resilience Through Hope – To Recover From COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond To The Needs Of The Planet, Respect the Rights of People and Revitalise the United Nations”, is discussing ways within which the global community can find unity and conquer challenges facing humanity for a sustainable future.