News Ticker

S.African court upholds ruling reinstating corruption charges against Zuma

October 13, 2017 Staff Reporter World News 0

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma gestures during a media briefing with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (not pictured) at the Union Building in Pretoria November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko (SOUTH AFRICA - Tags: POLITICS)

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa (Reuters) – South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Friday upheld a ruling by the High Court that had reinstated corruption charges against President Jacob Zuma, piling further pressure on a head of state already facing several scandals.

Zuma was appealing against a High Court ruling in April 2016 that ordered a review of a decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to set aside hundreds of corruption charges against Zuma. That decision allowed Zuma to run for president in 2009.



Copyright © 2018 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!