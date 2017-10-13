S.African court upholds ruling reinstating corruption charges against Zuma

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa (Reuters) – South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Friday upheld a ruling by the High Court that had reinstated corruption charges against President Jacob Zuma, piling further pressure on a head of state already facing several scandals.

Zuma was appealing against a High Court ruling in April 2016 that ordered a review of a decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to set aside hundreds of corruption charges against Zuma. That decision allowed Zuma to run for president in 2009.