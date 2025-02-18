Rwanda Suspends Development Cooperation with Belgium Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Spread the love

KIGALI, Rwanda –The Rwandan government has announced the suspension of its development cooperation with Belgium, citing what it describes as Belgium’s interference in regional affairs and efforts to undermine Rwanda’s access to development finance.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Kigali accused Belgium of aligning with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in a campaign aimed at isolating Rwanda from multilateral financial institutions.

“Belgium has made a political decision to choose a side in this conflict, which is its right, but politicizing development is plainly wrong,” the statement read. “No country in the region should have its development finance jeopardized as a tool of leverage.”

Rwanda contends that Belgium’s actions threaten to disrupt the mediation process led by the African Union (AU), the East African Community (EAC), and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), which seeks to resolve the ongoing crisis in Eastern DRC.

As a result, Kigali has decided to terminate the remainder of the 2024-2029 bilateral aid programme with Belgium.

“These efforts demonstrate that there is no longer a sound basis for development cooperation with Belgium,” the statement added.

The diplomatic fallout comes amid escalating tensions between Rwanda and the DRC over security concerns along their shared border. Rwanda has accused the international community of failing to hold the DRC accountable for its alleged support of armed groups, including the UN-sanctioned Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

“Rwanda will not be bullied or blackmailed into compromising national security,” the government declared, insisting that its primary goal is “a secure border and an irreversible end to the politics of violent ethnic extremism in our region.”

Kigali has reiterated its commitment to development partnerships based on mutual respect, stating that all funding received by Rwanda is subject to strict accountability measures.

“Maintaining mutual respect, and fully supporting the AU/EAC/SADC mediation, is essential during these difficult moments for our region,” the statement concluded.

Belgium has yet to respond to Rwanda’s announcement.

