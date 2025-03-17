Rwanda Severs Diplomatic Ties with Belgium Amid Rising Tensions

Spread the love

KIGALI, Rwanda – The Rwandan government has announced the immediate termination of diplomatic relations with Belgium, citing Belgium’s alleged interference in regional conflicts and its historical role in destabilising Rwanda.

In a strongly worded statement issued on 17 March 2025, Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the decision followed “careful consideration of several factors, all linked with Belgium’s pitiful attempts to sustain its neocolonial delusions.”

The statement accused Belgium of “consistently undermining Rwanda, both well before and during the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in which Belgium has a deep and violent historical role, especially in acting against Rwanda.”

Furthermore, Kigali alleged that Belgium had sided against Rwanda in a regional dispute and had facilitated anti-Rwandan sentiment through manipulation and misinformation.

“Today, Belgium has clearly taken sides in a regional conflict and continues to systematically mobilise against Rwanda in different forums, using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda, in an attempt to destabilise both Rwanda and the region,” the statement read.

The diplomatic rift also references Belgium’s historical role in Rwanda, particularly in relation to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Rwanda accused Belgium of allowing its territory to be used by individuals and groups that promote genocide denial and extremist ideologies.

Rwanda stressed that the move was a demonstration of its commitment to sovereignty and the protection of its national interests.

“All Belgian diplomats in Rwanda are required to leave the country within 48 hours,” the statement declared, adding that Rwanda would ensure the protection of the Belgian diplomatic premises, property, and archives in accordance with the Vienna Convention.

Belgium has yet to publicly respond to Rwanda’s announcement. The severance of ties marks a significant escalation in diplomatic tensions between the two nations, which share a complex colonial and post-colonial history.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...