Rwanda-Backed Rebels in Congo Threaten Advance on Kinshasa Amid Escalating Conflict

GOMA, Congo – The M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, have declared their intention to advance toward Kinshasa, the far-off capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, following their recent capture of the eastern city of Goma. Meanwhile, Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi has called for a massive military mobilization to counter the rebellion, rejecting calls for dialogue.

In a video statement on Thursday, Congo’s Defense Minister Guy Kabombo Muadiamvita reinforced the government’s hardline stance, instructing that “plans for any dialogue with the rebels be completely burned immediately.” He added defiantly, “If we do not stay alive here, let’s stay dead here.”

At a briefing in Goma, M23 political leader Corneille Nangaa stated that the group is open to dialogue but remains determined to seize political power. “We want to go to Kinshasa, take power, and lead the country,” Nangaa said, without specifying how the rebels plan to traverse the more than 1,500 kilometers (nearly 1,000 miles) separating Goma from Kinshasa.

Rwanda’s Role and Regional Tensions

The conflict has drawn regional and international attention. Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame discussed the hostilities with Angola’s President João Lourenço, a mediator in the crisis. Kagame pledged to work with other African nations to resolve the conflict but also issued a warning to South Africa, whose peacekeepers have suffered casualties in the fighting.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa accused Rwanda’s military of supporting the M23 rebels, leading to the deaths of 13 South African peacekeepers in Congo. Kagame fired back, calling South African peacekeepers a “belligerent force” and warning of potential confrontation.

The United Nations has expressed deep concern about reports of Rwandan forces crossing into Congo to support M23, with U.N. officials describing the situation as a “very serious problem.”

Humanitarian Crisis in Goma

The humanitarian impact of the rebellion is dire. Goma, a critical hub for over six million displaced people, has been left without electricity and water. The bodies of alleged government soldiers lay in the streets, horrifying residents. M23 rebels reportedly escorted 2,000 surrendering government troops to an undisclosed location, while looting has worsened the chaos.

“This is exacerbating a dangerous cycle of violence as desperate times call for desperate measures,” said Cynthia Jones, the U.N. World Food Program’s emergency coordinator in eastern Congo.

Rebels Advance Toward Bukavu

In South Kivu province, fear is growing as the M23 rebels push toward Bukavu, the provincial capital. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and explosions in Mukwinja, a town 135 kilometres from Bukavu.

The Congolese military, weakened by the withdrawal of foreign contractors, has redeployed troops from Bukavu to fortify other key locations, leaving the provincial capital vulnerable. Residents described soldiers abandoning their posts, shedding uniforms, and fleeing to peacekeeping bases or across the border.

Calls for Ceasefire and Dialogue

A summit of the East African Community (EAC) has called for an immediate ceasefire and urged Congo’s government to engage in talks with the rebels. However, President Tshisekedi skipped the virtual summit, opting instead to focus on rallying military support and seeking international backing.

Meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on Thursday, Tshisekedi underscored the need for greater global action, noting France’s support at recent U.N. meetings.

Historical and Ethnic Roots of the Conflict

The M23 rebellion stems from long-standing ethnic tensions tied to the 1994 Rwandan genocide, during which 800,000 Tutsis and others were killed by Hutus. M23 claims to protect ethnic Tutsis in Congo, while Rwanda accuses Congo of ignoring its demands and allowing genocide perpetrators to target Tutsis.

Analysts warn that the current conflict is more entrenched than in 2012 when M23 briefly seized Goma before withdrawing. “This is a failure of African mediation. The warning signs were always there,” said Murithi Mutiga, Africa program director at the Crisis Group.

As tensions rise, fears of a regional war grow. For now, eastern Congo remains engulfed in turmoil, with millions of lives at stake.

Source:AP