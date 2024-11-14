Spread the love

ZHUHAI, China – Russia’s latest fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet stands as a world leader among modern military aircraft, outperforming even China’s newly introduced J-35, according to Russian test pilot and Hero of Russia award recipient Sergey Bogdan. Speaking at Airshow China in Zhuhai, Bogdan highlighted the Su-57’s advanced capabilities, which he described as unmatched by any other fighter jet currently in service.

“We never lag behind; we create our weapons with competition in mind, always maintaining a technological lead,” Bogdan said in response to a question from TASS. He emphasized that while aerospace shows present only basic aerodynamic features, Russia’s Su-57 surpasses rivals in critical performance areas like maneuverability, stability, and controllability. “Our aircraft always boast a competitive edge,” he asserted, adding that the Su-57 embodies an ideal balance of advanced engineering and combat readiness.

The Su-57 has undergone comprehensive testing, including rigorous assessments of its airworthiness, stability, and weapons systems, Bogdan shared. “Its weapons are powerful, far-reaching, and neatly stored internally. Our newest missiles and armaments have been integrated seamlessly, and additional testing continues to enhance its arsenal,” he explained, underscoring the Su-57’s adaptability as a platform for future modifications, similar to how Russia’s earlier Su-27 design has influenced generations of military aircraft.

Notably, Bogdan praised the Su-57’s aerodynamic design, stability, and structural resilience. “Despite the complexity of its layout, the Su-57 offers exceptional characteristics in terms of aerodynamics and strength, making it highly capable of handling the demanding tasks expected of fifth-generation aircraft,” he said. The aircraft’s defensive capabilities, he added, are also a key feature, making it a “worthy and globally significant” fighter jet.

The Su-57 export version made its world debut at the Zhuhai Airshow, drawing significant attention on the first day of the event. Piloted by Bogdan, the jet performed a series of aerobatic maneuvers that showcased its maneuverability, capturing the interest of defense representatives and aviation enthusiasts alike.

As countries around the world invest in next-generation military aircraft, the Su-57’s global unveiling at Airshow China signals Russia’s intent to position the fighter jet as a leading option in the international defense market.

