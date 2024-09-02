Russia to Revise Nuclear Doctrine Amidst Western Escalation in Ukraine Conflict

Spread the love

LONDON, – Russia is set to amend its nuclear doctrine in response to what it perceives as increasing Western aggression in the ongoing Ukraine war, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed on Sunday, as reported by state media.

The current nuclear policy, established by President Vladimir Putin in 2020, permits the use of nuclear weapons only in the event of a nuclear attack or a conventional assault that threatens the very existence of the Russian state.

However, some hardline military analysts in Russia have advocated for lowering the threshold for nuclear engagement to deter Western nations. Putin indicated in June that the nuclear doctrine is a “living instrument” subject to modification based on global developments. Ryabkov’s remarks on Sunday represent the clearest indication that revisions are forthcoming.

“The work is at an advanced stage, and there is a clear intent to make corrections,” Ryabkov told state news agency TASS. He attributed the proposed changes to the perceived escalation by Western adversaries in the Ukraine conflict.

Moscow accuses Western nations of using Ukraine as a proxy to weaken and disintegrate Russia. In contrast, the United States and its allies argue they are supporting Ukraine’s defense against what they describe as Russia’s aggressive, colonial-style invasion.

During Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Putin warned that any interference would result in “consequences you have never faced in your history.” His subsequent statements, perceived as nuclear threats, have included the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. This development has not deterred Western nations from increasing military aid to Ukraine, including tanks, long-range missiles, and F-16 fighter jets.

Ukraine’s recent incursion into Russian territory, with thousands of troops breaching the western border, has further strained relations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Putin’s “red lines” as ineffective and is actively seeking advanced Western weaponry to target deep within Russia.

In an interview published on Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned the West for allegedly overstepping boundaries and emphasized Russia’s commitment to safeguarding its interests.

Ryabkov did not specify when the updated nuclear doctrine would be finalized, acknowledging the complexity of the issue given its critical implications for national security. Russia maintains the largest nuclear arsenal globally, and Putin has previously stated that Russia is technically prepared for a nuclear conflict, although he sees no immediate need for such escalation in the Ukraine conflict.

Source: Reuters

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...