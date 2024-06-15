Spread the love

MOSCOW,— Russian President Vladimir Putin has unveiled a new peace proposal to Kyiv today, outlining a series of demands that could pave the way for resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting with senior diplomats, Putin emphasized that Russia’s proposal aims for a definitive end to the conflict, rather than a temporary ceasefire favoured by Western nations.

“Today we are making another concrete, real peace proposal [to Kyiv],” Putin stated, setting forth Russia’s terms for a settlement. These terms include the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR), as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as Russian territories. Additionally, Putin reiterated Russia’s stance on Ukraine’s non-aligned, non-nuclear status, calling for its demilitarization and denazification.

“As soon as Kyiv agrees to these conditions, agrees to completely withdraw its troops from the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions and actually launches this process, we are ready to start negotiations without delay,” Putin declared. He emphasized that these conditions were initially discussed and agreed upon during the Istanbul talks in 2022, specifying detailed parameters for demilitarization.

Putin underscored the importance of ensuring the rights and freedoms of Russian-speaking citizens in Ukraine and called for international recognition of new territorial realities, including the status of Crimea, Sevastopol, and the mentioned regions.

“All Western sanctions imposed on Russia should also be abolished,” Putin asserted, linking the lifting of sanctions to the acceptance of Russia’s peace terms.

Rejecting the notion of freezing the conflict, Putin stressed, “The essence of our proposal is not some kind of temporary truce or suspension of fire, as the West wants, in order to restore losses, rearm the Kyiv regime, and prepare it for a new offensive.”

Addressing potential responses from Kyiv and Western capitals, Putin warned that refusal to accept Russia’s offer would lead to stricter conditions in the future. “If Kyiv and Western capitals refuse it, as before, then, after all, this is their business, their political and moral responsibility to continue the bloodshed,” he stated, hinting at potential changes in the military landscape if negotiations do not proceed.

The proposal comes amidst ongoing tensions in Eastern Ukraine and represents Russia’s latest effort to assert its position on the conflict’s resolution terms.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...