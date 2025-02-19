Spread the love

ST. PETERSBURG,- Russian troops have crossed the border with Ukraine in the Kursk Region, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

“The latest information that I received literally an hour ago: fighters of the 810th Brigade crossed the border of the Russian Federation and Ukraine and entered the enemy’s territory over the night,” Putin said, responding to reporters’ questions as he visited a drone manufacturing plant in St. Petersburg.

Russian troops continue to advance along the entire line of engagement, Putin said.

“Our forces are advancing along the entire line of contact,” the head of state pointed out.

The 810th Separate Guards Orders of Zhukov and Ushakov Marine Infantry Brigade has fought in the most complex frontline areas in the special military operation in Ukraine. In particular, the Brigade’s fighters participated in the liberation of Mariupol, the repulsion of the Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye Region and conducted operations in the island zone of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region. As the Ukrainian army launched its attack on the Kursk Region, the Brigade’s units were deployed to its borderline areas where they continue accomplishing their combat objectives.

In particular, as reported in early February, forces of the 11th Separate Air Assault Brigade, the 810th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade, the Veterans and Arbat volunteer formations, UAV operators of the Rubicon Center, the 40th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade and the 177th Separate Marine Infantry Regiment participated in repelling eight waves of Ukrainian army attacks. Putin has stated on many occasions that the Russian troops fighting in the Kursk direction are operating efficiently, competently and audaciously.

