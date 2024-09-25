Russia Establishes Drone Manufacturing Programme in China to Aid Ukraine War Effort

Spread the love

Russia has set up a weapons production programme in China aimed at developing and manufacturing long-range attack drones for use in its war against Ukraine, according to sources from a European intelligence agency and documents reviewed by Reuters.

The initiative is spearheaded by IEMZ Kupol, a subsidiary of the Russian state-owned weapons manufacturer Almaz-Antey. The documents reveal that Kupol has designed and flight-tested a new drone model, the Garpiya-3 (G3), in China with assistance from local experts. This information was presented in a report Kupol submitted to the Russian defence ministry earlier this year, outlining its work on the project.

The reports indicate that Kupol has already established the capacity for mass production of the G3 drones in China, enabling the weapons to be deployed in the ongoing “special military operation” in Ukraine—Russia’s term for the war.

Neither Kupol, Almaz-Antey, nor the Russian defence ministry responded to requests for comment. China’s foreign ministry, when approached by Reuters, denied knowledge of the project, stressing the country’s strict control over the export of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

A Significant Development in Russia’s Drone Strategy

According to Fabian Hinz, a research fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London, this development represents a significant shift in the nature of China-Russia military cooperation. “If confirmed, this is a major escalation. Until now, China has primarily delivered dual-use goods and components to Russia. But we haven’t seen documented transfers of complete weapon systems like this in open sources,” Hinz told Reuters.

The use of drones has become a crucial aspect of modern warfare, especially in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Both nations are heavily reliant on UAVs for reconnaissance and attacks. However, the delivery of whole drones from China to Russia represents a new level of military collaboration, one that could have far-reaching implications.

Despite Beijing’s repeated denials of providing weapons to Russia, U.S. and European intelligence agencies have long been concerned about the nature of China’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Samuel Bendett, an expert at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) in Washington, emphasized that more evidence was needed to establish the full extent of China’s role in hosting drone production for Russia. Bendett noted that while China may be cautious about risking international sanctions, the drone production partnership remains a possibility.

The White House Reacts

The White House National Security Council expressed concern over the reports, warning that if true, they could mark a new phase of Chinese assistance to Russia’s military. The council also emphasized that while there was no indication the Chinese government was directly involved, China has a responsibility to ensure its companies are not providing lethal aid to Russia.

The G3 drones are reportedly capable of traveling approximately 2,000 kilometers with a payload of up to 50 kilograms, according to Kupol’s reports. The G3, along with other drones manufactured in China, has already been delivered to Russia for further testing, with the involvement of Chinese specialists. In total, Kupol has received seven military drones from Chinese suppliers, including two G3s, at its headquarters in Izhevsk, Russia.

The European intelligence sources also indicated that their agency had obtained concrete evidence of UAVs manufactured in China being supplied to Russia. This represents the first verified case of entire drones—rather than just components—being delivered to Russia since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

China’s Strategic Ambiguity and Russia’s Drone Expansion

Despite China’s denial of direct involvement in supplying Russia with drones, the country’s ambiguous position has come under increasing scrutiny. Beijing has repeatedly pointed out that there are no international restrictions on its trade with Russia. However, such reports highlight China’s delicate balancing act between its growing partnership with Russia and the risk of international condemnation or sanctions.

The documents reviewed by Reuters further reveal plans for the construction of a joint Russian-Chinese drone research and production center in China’s Kashgar Special Economic Zone, located in Xinjiang province. The 80-hectare site would reportedly have the capacity to produce up to 800 drones per year, although the timeline for the facility becoming operational remains unclear.

Russia’s growing reliance on drones in the war against Ukraine was underscored by President Vladimir Putin’s recent statements. Speaking in St. Petersburg, Putin claimed that Russia had received approximately 140,000 drones in 2023 and vowed to increase production tenfold in the coming year. “Whoever reacts faster to the demands on the battlefield wins,” Putin remarked, stressing the importance of drone warfare in modern military strategy.

The Global Stakes

If China is indeed facilitating Russia’s drone production, it raises significant questions about the geopolitical dynamics surrounding the war in Ukraine. The collaboration could expose Beijing to new sanctions from the West, while further complicating diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict. As both Russia and Ukraine race to enhance their drone capabilities, the international community will be closely watching how this latest development unfolds.

The introduction of advanced, long-range drones such as the G3 into the battlefield could shift the balance in Russia’s favor, raising the stakes for both sides. As the war drags on, technological advancements in drone warfare are likely to become an increasingly decisive factor in determining its outcome.

Source: Reuters

