Revised Indictment Filed Against Trump Amid 2020 Election Interference Allegations

WASHINGTON, – The Office of US Special Counsel Jack Smith has issued a revised indictment against former President Donald Trump, focusing on allegations of interference in the 2020 presidential election.

This update comes in the wake of a recent high court ruling that partially shields Trump from prosecution on certain charges.

Despite the partial immunity granted by the court, the revised indictment maintains the original charges, accusing Trump of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results. Special Counsel Smith confirmed that the updated indictment continues to assert these accusations against the former president, who is currently a leading Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential race.

In response, Trump criticized the new indictment as a politically motivated attempt to distract voters from what he described as the failures of the current administration. Taking to his platform on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “This is merely an attempt to interfere with the election and distract the American people from the catastrophes [Vice President] Kamala Harris has inflicted on our nation, like the border invasion, migrant crime, rampant inflation, the threat of World War III, and more.”

The legal battle surrounding Trump’s actions during and after the 2020 election continues to be a focal point in his ongoing bid for the White House, with both his supporters and critics closely watching the developments in this high-stakes case.

