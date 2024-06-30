Ramaphosa Unveils New Cabinet in Historic Government of National Unity

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, re-elected for a second term after the ANC lost its outright majority, unveiled his new Cabinet on Sunday night. The new administration includes members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and various other political parties, marking an unprecedented Government of National Unity (GNU).

The announcement follows weeks of intense negotiations, leaked letters, and public disputes. Despite a last-minute attempt by Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to join the GNU—on the condition that it exclude the DA and Freedom Front Plus—Ramaphosa struck a deal with DA leader John Steenhuisen. This agreement grants the DA leadership of six key ministries and six deputy ministries.

Paul Mashatile was named Deputy President, while DA leader John Steenhuisen was appointed Minister of Agriculture. Ramaphosa highlighted the historic nature of the GNU, stating, “The establishment of the Government of National Unity in its current form is unprecedented in the history of the country’s democracy.”

Ramaphosa emphasized the need to form a government that advances national interests and reflects the election outcomes. “We have had to consider how to form the new government in a manner that advances the national interest, that gives due consideration to the outcome of the election, and that makes use of the respective capabilities within each of the parties,” he said.

Other DA appointments include:

Minister of Basic Education: Siviwe Gwarube

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies: Solly Malatsi

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure: Dean MacPherson

Minister of Home Affairs: Leon Schreiber

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment: Dion George

Ramaphosa also announced structural changes to ensure focused governance. The ministries of Electricity and Energy will merge, while new separate ministries will be established for Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Land Reform and Rural Development, Higher Education, and Science, Technology and Innovation. Additionally, the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development will be separated from the Ministry of Correctional Services, and there will no longer be a Ministry of Public Enterprises, with relevant public enterprises’ coordination moving to the Presidency during the implementation of a new shareholder model.

The full list of Cabinet Ministers includes:

Deputy President: Paul Mashatile

Minister of Agriculture: John Steenhuisen

Deputy Minister of Agriculture: Rosemary Nokuzola Capa

Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development: Mzwanele Nyhontso

Deputy Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development: Chupu Stanley Mathabatha

Minister of Basic Education: Siviwe Gwarube

Deputy Minister of Basic Education: Reginah Mhaule

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies: Solly Malatsi

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies: Mondli Gungubele

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Velinkosi Hlabisa

Deputy Ministers of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Dickson Masemola and Zolile Burns‐Ncamashe

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans: Angie Motshekga

Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans: Bantu Holomisa and Richard Mkhungo

Minister of Electricity and Energy: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy: Samantha Graham

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation: Blade Nzimande

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation: Nomalungelo Gina

Minister of Employment and Labour: Nomakhosazana Meth

Deputy Ministers of Employment and Labour: Jomo Sibiya and Phumzile Mgcina

Minister of Finance: Enoch Godongwana

Deputy Ministers of Finance: David Masondo and Ashor Sarupen

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment: Dion George

Deputy Ministers of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment: Narend Singh and Bernice Swarts

Minister of Health: Aaron Motsoaledi

Deputy Minister of Health: Joe Phaahla

Minister of Higher Education: Nobuhle Nkabane

Deputy Ministers of Higher Education: Buti Manamela and Mimmy Gondwe

Minister of Home Affairs: Leon Schreiber

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs: Njabulo Nzuza

Minister of Human Settlements: Mmamoloko Kubayi

Deputy Minister of Human Settlements: Tandi Mahambehlala

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation: Ronald Lamola

Deputy Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation: Alvin Botes and Tandi Moraka

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development: Thembi Nkadimeng

Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development: Andries Nel

Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources: Gwede Mantashe

Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources: Judith Nemadzinga‐Tshabalala

Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Maropene Ramokgopa

Deputy Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Seiso Mohai

Minister of Police: Senzo Mchunu

Deputy Ministers of Police: Polly Boshielo and Cassel Mathale

Minister in the Presidency: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Deputy Ministers in the Presidency: Nonceba Mhlauli and Kenneth Morolong

Minister of Public Service and Administration: Mzamo Buthelezi

Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration: Pinky Kekana

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure: Dean Macpherson

Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure: Sihle Zikalala

Minister of Small Business Development: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Deputy Minister of Small Business Development: Jane Sithole

Minister of Social Development: Sisisi Tolashe

Deputy Minister of Social Development: Ganief Hendricks

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture: Gayton McKenzie

Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture: Peace Mabe

Minister of Tourism: Patricia De Lille

Deputy Minister of Tourism: Maggie Sotyu

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition: Parks Tau

Deputy Ministers of Trade, Industry and Competition: Zuko Godlimpi and Andrew Whitfield

Minister of Transport: Barbara Creecy

Deputy Minister of Transport: Mkhuleko Hlengwa

Minister of Water and Sanitation: Pemmy Majodina

Deputy Ministers of Water and Sanitation: David Mahlobo and Isaac Seitlholo

Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities: Sindisiwe Chikunga

Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities: Mmapaseka Steve Letsike

Minister of Correctional Services: Pieter Groenewald

Deputy Minister of Correctional Services: Lindiwe Ntshalintshali

The seventh administration’s formation follows the signing of a statement of intent by ANC, DA, Patriotic Alliance, GOOD, Al Jama-ah, Rise Mzansi, PAC, UDM, IFP, FF Plus, NFP, and UAT.

Source: IOL

