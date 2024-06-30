Ramaphosa Unveils New Cabinet in Historic Government of National Unity

JOHANNESBURG – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, re-elected for a second term after the ANC lost its outright majority, unveiled his new Cabinet on Sunday night. The new administration includes members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and various other political parties, marking an unprecedented Government of National Unity (GNU).
The announcement follows weeks of intense negotiations, leaked letters, and public disputes. Despite a last-minute attempt by Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to join the GNU—on the condition that it exclude the DA and Freedom Front Plus—Ramaphosa struck a deal with DA leader John Steenhuisen. This agreement grants the DA leadership of six key ministries and six deputy ministries.
Paul Mashatile was named Deputy President, while DA leader John Steenhuisen was appointed Minister of Agriculture. Ramaphosa highlighted the historic nature of the GNU, stating, “The establishment of the Government of National Unity in its current form is unprecedented in the history of the country’s democracy.”
Ramaphosa emphasized the need to form a government that advances national interests and reflects the election outcomes. “We have had to consider how to form the new government in a manner that advances the national interest, that gives due consideration to the outcome of the election, and that makes use of the respective capabilities within each of the parties,” he said.
Other DA appointments include:
- Minister of Basic Education: Siviwe Gwarube
- Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies: Solly Malatsi
- Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure: Dean MacPherson
- Minister of Home Affairs: Leon Schreiber
- Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment: Dion George
Ramaphosa also announced structural changes to ensure focused governance. The ministries of Electricity and Energy will merge, while new separate ministries will be established for Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Land Reform and Rural Development, Higher Education, and Science, Technology and Innovation. Additionally, the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development will be separated from the Ministry of Correctional Services, and there will no longer be a Ministry of Public Enterprises, with relevant public enterprises’ coordination moving to the Presidency during the implementation of a new shareholder model.
The full list of Cabinet Ministers includes:
- Deputy President: Paul Mashatile
- Minister of Agriculture: John Steenhuisen
- Deputy Minister of Agriculture: Rosemary Nokuzola Capa
- Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development: Mzwanele Nyhontso
- Deputy Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development: Chupu Stanley Mathabatha
- Minister of Basic Education: Siviwe Gwarube
- Deputy Minister of Basic Education: Reginah Mhaule
- Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies: Solly Malatsi
- Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies: Mondli Gungubele
- Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Velinkosi Hlabisa
- Deputy Ministers of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Dickson Masemola and Zolile Burns‐Ncamashe
- Minister of Defence and Military Veterans: Angie Motshekga
- Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans: Bantu Holomisa and Richard Mkhungo
- Minister of Electricity and Energy: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
- Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy: Samantha Graham
- Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation: Blade Nzimande
- Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation: Nomalungelo Gina
- Minister of Employment and Labour: Nomakhosazana Meth
- Deputy Ministers of Employment and Labour: Jomo Sibiya and Phumzile Mgcina
- Minister of Finance: Enoch Godongwana
- Deputy Ministers of Finance: David Masondo and Ashor Sarupen
- Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment: Dion George
- Deputy Ministers of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment: Narend Singh and Bernice Swarts
- Minister of Health: Aaron Motsoaledi
- Deputy Minister of Health: Joe Phaahla
- Minister of Higher Education: Nobuhle Nkabane
- Deputy Ministers of Higher Education: Buti Manamela and Mimmy Gondwe
- Minister of Home Affairs: Leon Schreiber
- Deputy Minister of Home Affairs: Njabulo Nzuza
- Minister of Human Settlements: Mmamoloko Kubayi
- Deputy Minister of Human Settlements: Tandi Mahambehlala
- Minister of International Relations and Cooperation: Ronald Lamola
- Deputy Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation: Alvin Botes and Tandi Moraka
- Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development: Thembi Nkadimeng
- Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development: Andries Nel
- Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources: Gwede Mantashe
- Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources: Judith Nemadzinga‐Tshabalala
- Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Maropene Ramokgopa
- Deputy Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Seiso Mohai
- Minister of Police: Senzo Mchunu
- Deputy Ministers of Police: Polly Boshielo and Cassel Mathale
- Minister in the Presidency: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
- Deputy Ministers in the Presidency: Nonceba Mhlauli and Kenneth Morolong
- Minister of Public Service and Administration: Mzamo Buthelezi
- Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration: Pinky Kekana
- Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure: Dean Macpherson
- Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure: Sihle Zikalala
- Minister of Small Business Development: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
- Deputy Minister of Small Business Development: Jane Sithole
- Minister of Social Development: Sisisi Tolashe
- Deputy Minister of Social Development: Ganief Hendricks
- Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture: Gayton McKenzie
- Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture: Peace Mabe
- Minister of Tourism: Patricia De Lille
- Deputy Minister of Tourism: Maggie Sotyu
- Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition: Parks Tau
- Deputy Ministers of Trade, Industry and Competition: Zuko Godlimpi and Andrew Whitfield
- Minister of Transport: Barbara Creecy
- Deputy Minister of Transport: Mkhuleko Hlengwa
- Minister of Water and Sanitation: Pemmy Majodina
- Deputy Ministers of Water and Sanitation: David Mahlobo and Isaac Seitlholo
- Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities: Sindisiwe Chikunga
- Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities: Mmapaseka Steve Letsike
- Minister of Correctional Services: Pieter Groenewald
- Deputy Minister of Correctional Services: Lindiwe Ntshalintshali
The seventh administration’s formation follows the signing of a statement of intent by ANC, DA, Patriotic Alliance, GOOD, Al Jama-ah, Rise Mzansi, PAC, UDM, IFP, FF Plus, NFP, and UAT.
