Ramaphosa Takes Time to Select ‘Top-Notch’ Candidate for US Ambassador Role

Johannesburg – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has indicated that he is in no rush to appoint South Africa’s next ambassador to the United States, emphasising the need for a “top-notch” candidate to represent the country’s interests in Washington.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA) event in Boksburg on Tuesday, Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of selecting the right person for the role, given the US’s significant economic and diplomatic influence on South Africa.

“With regards to the US, our ambassador has come back home, and obviously, it’s up to us as a government to work on replacing our ambassador,” Ramaphosa said. “The US is South Africa’s second-largest trading partner, so we need top-class representation in Washington, and that is something we are working on.”

The post has been vacant since former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool was expelled by the US government, which declared him persona non grata over remarks he made during a webinar. His comments were interpreted as linking former US President Donald Trump to white supremacy, though Rasool has denied that this was his intent.

Despite his removal, Rasool has remained defiant, stating that South Africa should reclaim its role as a global moral authority. “South Africa is not a military or economic superpower, but we have the ability to become a moral superpower,” he said upon his return.

Rasool’s expulsion further strained diplomatic relations between Pretoria and Washington, which have been on rocky ground due to several policy disagreements. The US has expressed concerns over South Africa’s Expropriation Act, arguing that it unfairly targets certain racial groups. Additionally, Pretoria’s decision to take Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over alleged war crimes has drawn criticism from Washington.

With tensions between the two nations still simmering, Ramaphosa remains firm on his authority to appoint the next ambassador, saying the decision lies solely with the presidency.

Asked whether he would consult partners in the Government of National Unity (GNU), Ramaphosa stated, “The president appoints ambassadors, and it is within his role and right to do so.”

While speculation grows over who will be tapped for the critical diplomatic role, Ramaphosa has made it clear that he intends to take a measured approach to ensure South Africa’s representation in Washington is both strong and effective.

