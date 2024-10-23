Ramaphosa Reaffirms Russia as Valued Ally Ahead of BRICS Summit

Spread the love

Johannesburg, – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed Russia’s status as a “valued ally” during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the eve of the highly anticipated BRICS summit, set to take place in the Russian city of Kazan. Ramaphosa’s remarks underscore South Africa’s enduring relationship with Russia, built on decades of political and military support dating back to the apartheid era.

“We continue to see Russia as a valued ally, as a valued friend who supported us right from the beginning, from the days of our struggle against apartheid,” Ramaphosa said in a video clip shared on social media by South Africa’s government news agency. The clip, which captured the moment the two leaders met on Tuesday, highlighted the deep historical ties between South Africa and Russia, as well as their growing cooperation on the global stage through the BRICS alliance.

The BRICS summit, which runs from October 22 to 24, brings together the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa to discuss key global economic and political issues. This year’s summit is particularly significant as the BRICS bloc continues to position itself as a counterbalance to Western dominance in global trade and finance. The discussions in Kazan are expected to focus on economic cooperation, the reform of international institutions like the United Nations, and the potential creation of a BRICS currency to rival the US dollar.

South Africa’s Role in BRICS

As the only African member of BRICS, South Africa’s role in the bloc is crucial, particularly as the group seeks to expand its influence on the continent. Ramaphosa has been a strong advocate for increased South-South cooperation, and his comments about Russia underscore South Africa’s commitment to deepening ties with its BRICS partners, despite growing tensions between the West and Russia.

“We are going to have important discussions here in Kazan within the BRICS family,” Ramaphosa said, referring to the strategic dialogues that will take place during the summit. The South African president is expected to advocate for greater investment in African infrastructure and development as part of the BRICS agenda, while also seeking new avenues for trade and financial cooperation between the bloc and African nations.

A History of Support

Ramaphosa’s reference to Russia’s historical support for South Africa’s liberation struggle is significant, as it highlights the enduring bond between the two nations. During the apartheid era, the Soviet Union, of which Russia was the largest constituent, provided military and financial aid to the African National Congress (ANC), the liberation movement that now governs South Africa. This support played a crucial role in the fight against apartheid, and Russia’s continued backing of South Africa in international forums has reinforced this relationship.

Today, South Africa and Russia cooperate in a wide range of areas, including energy, defense, and education. Russia has been a key player in South Africa’s energy development plans, particularly in nuclear power, and the two nations have strengthened their military ties in recent years. The BRICS summit provides a platform for both countries to further these partnerships and align on global issues, such as sanctions, trade policies, and regional security.

International Context and Political Repercussions

Ramaphosa’s warm remarks about Russia come at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly between the West and Moscow. Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine and the resulting Western sanctions have caused a rift in global diplomacy, and South Africa’s stance has drawn criticism from some quarters. As a member of the BRICS bloc, South Africa has maintained a neutral position, refusing to openly condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine, which has led to diplomatic friction with Western powers, including the United States and the European Union.

Domestically, Ramaphosa’s stance on Russia has sparked debate, particularly among opposition parties. The Democratic Alliance (DA), South Africa’s main opposition party, has criticized the government’s close relationship with Russia, arguing that it compromises South Africa’s international standing and its obligations to uphold human rights. DA leader John Steenhuisen has been vocal in his condemnation, stating that “Ramaphosa’s continued embrace of Russia sends the wrong message to our global partners and undermines South Africa’s commitment to democracy and justice.”

Steenhuisen and other opposition leaders have urged Ramaphosa to take a firmer stance against Russia, particularly in light of the conflict in Ukraine. They argue that South Africa’s historical ties with Russia should not override its moral responsibilities on the world stage.

BRICS Summit: Looking Ahead

As the BRICS summit continues, all eyes will be on the discussions in Kazan, where the leaders of the bloc are expected to address a wide range of issues, from economic reform to global security. The potential for a BRICS currency, aimed at reducing the bloc’s reliance on the US dollar, is likely to dominate much of the conversation. Additionally, the leaders will discuss the expansion of BRICS membership, with several countries, including Argentina and Saudi Arabia, expressing interest in joining the group.

Ramaphosa’s engagement at the summit highlights South Africa’s commitment to strengthening its role within BRICS, while balancing its relationships with both Eastern and Western powers. As global tensions continue to rise, the outcome of the summit could have significant implications for South Africa’s foreign policy and its position on the world stage.

For now, Ramaphosa’s reaffirmation of Russia as a “valued ally” signals South Africa’s desire to maintain strong ties with its BRICS partners, even as it navigates the complex dynamics of international diplomacy. The decisions made at the BRICS summit in Kazan could shape the future of global trade and finance, with South Africa playing a pivotal role in the discussions.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...