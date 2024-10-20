Ramaphosa Pays Tribute to Tito Mboweni as a ‘True Patriot and Servant Leader’

Spread the love

Limpopo, – South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late former finance minister Tito Mboweni, lauding him as an incorruptible leader and a dedicated public servant who always prioritized the needs of the South African people. Mboweni, who passed away at the age of 65 following a brief illness, was honoured during a category two special official funeral in Limpopo, where Ramaphosa delivered his eulogy.

Ramaphosa described Mboweni as “one of the most illustrious sons of our motherland South Africa,” highlighting his lifelong commitment to integrity and public service. He emphasized Mboweni’s opposition to corruption, noting that he lived modestly, with a disdain for flashy lifestyles. “We will remember his aversion to a flashy lifestyle. Tito Mboweni wasn’t just incorruptible. He wasn’t just an avowed enemy of corruption throughout his life in public office,” Ramaphosa remarked.

A Life of Service and Leadership

Reflecting on Mboweni’s diverse career, Ramaphosa acknowledged the late finance minister’s significant contributions to South Africa’s economic and labour sectors. Mboweni, who served as the country’s first Labour Minister in democratic South Africa and later as the Governor of the South African Reserve Bank, was recognized for his role in shaping the nation’s fiscal policies during challenging periods.

“He was revered by leading economists, business titans, labour leaders, and everyday citizens alike,” said Ramaphosa, adding that Mboweni’s influence extended far beyond South Africa’s borders. “He fraternized with heads of states and governments such as Presidents and Prime Ministers. He was on a first-name basis with central bankers around the world.”

Despite his stature and international connections, Ramaphosa noted that Mboweni remained grounded, maintaining a deep connection with ordinary South Africans. “He had a gift to connect to people. He understood them and he had a way to make people feel special and have a sense that they mattered. Governor 8 could relate to people from all walks of life,” said Ramaphosa, emphasizing Mboweni’s empathy and genuine concern for others.

A Reluctant Return to Service

Ramaphosa also reflected on the time he persuaded Mboweni to return to public office as finance minister, despite Mboweni having already retired from public life. “To me, he was the shining star that shined brightest in a maze of a dark period in the life of our country we called state capture,” said Ramaphosa. He shared that he had appealed to Mboweni’s sense of patriotism when asking him to take up the role again. “I just said, ‘Comrade Tito, your country needs you to do another tour of service.’ He agonized about giving up the material value he was building for himself and his family. But after a while, he came through for the people of South Africa and agreed to serve as Minister of Finance. Tito was a true patriot.”

Remembering Mboweni’s Legacy

Ramaphosa’s eulogy painted a picture of a man dedicated to the principles of servant leadership, from his early days as a freedom fighter to his influential roles in government and finance. He praised Mboweni’s ability to remain humble and committed to the cause, even as he navigated the complexities of high-level leadership.

“As we bid you farewell, my brother, my comrade, my fellow fly fisherman, your legacy is of a successful transformation from a freedom fighter to a businessman, central banker, and politician,” said Ramaphosa. “You delivered on what was required of you. You acquitted yourself with dignity and with honour in the ANC, in government, and beyond. You did not disgrace or betray your movement or the people of this country.”

A Nation Mourns a Respected Leader

Mboweni’s death has left a profound void in the hearts of many, Ramaphosa remarked, as he concluded his tribute to the respected leader, mentor, and friend. “Our hearts are heavy because of this great loss. But we are also here to celebrate a life well led—a life that is replete with many lessons.”

As South Africa remembers Mboweni’s contributions to the nation’s development and his commitment to the values of transparency and service, his legacy as a leader who remained true to his principles is expected to endure. Ramaphosa’s tribute serves as a reminder of Mboweni’s enduring impact on the country’s political and economic landscape, and his unwavering commitment to the people of South Africa.

Source: IOL