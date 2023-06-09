‘Ramaphosa engages Putin on African peace initiative’ – Presidency

PRETORIA – South African government’s office of the Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, about the planned African peace mission by African leaders.

The African Peace Initiative comprises several African Heads of State and seeks to find a resolution to the war in Ukraine. It comes as South Africa faces pressure over its non-partisan stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, says Putin has welcomed the initiative.

“President Putin has welcomed the initiative by the African heads of state and expressed his desire to receive the peace mission. The telephone conversation with President Putin followed a discussion which took place on Monday, the 5th of June amongst the African heads of state. the leaders discussed their forthcoming engagements with President Putin and Zelenskyy regarding exploring ways of bringing an end to the conflict.”

South Africa and Russia discuss BRICS Summit

