Ramaphosa Defends Whitfield Dismissal, Says He Won’t Be Intimidated by DAP

PRETORIA – President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a firm response to growing criticism from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and its leader John Steenhuisen, following the dismissal of Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Andrew Whitfield.

In a detailed public statement released on Wednesday, Ramaphosa confirmed that Whitfield was removed from office on 25 June 2025 in line with Section 93(1) of the South African Constitution. The reason, he said, was a “clear violation” of executive protocols after Whitfield travelled to the United States without obtaining presidential permission—a requirement for all members of the Executive.

“It is not common practice for the President to provide reasons for the appointment or dismissal of Members of the Executive,” Ramaphosa said. “However, due to several unfortunate statements and outright distortions, particularly from Mr Steenhuisen and Mr Whitfield himself, I find it necessary to make the facts clear.”

The president reiterated that all Ministers and Deputy Ministers were reminded during induction and again in Cabinet earlier this year that international travel must be expressly authorised by the President. Ramaphosa described Whitfield’s actions as deliberate and in violation of these rules.

Ramaphosa also revealed that Steenhuisen had been informed in advance of the decision to dismiss Whitfield and was asked to submit a replacement, in accordance with the coalition agreement which gives the DA the right to nominate a Deputy Minister.

“Mr Steenhuisen even acknowledged that Mr Whitfield expected to be dismissed over the unauthorised trip,” Ramaphosa noted, referencing a letter of apology Whitfield submitted after the fact.

Steenhuisen had reportedly questioned whether there was a precedent for such action. In response, Ramaphosa pointed to the dismissals of the late Deputy Minister Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 1995 and Deputy Minister Nosizwe Madlala-Routledge in 2007—both for similar offences involving unauthorised international travel.

“There is no reasonable basis for Mr Steenhuisen and the DA to issue ultimatums and threats when the President exercises his constitutional prerogative,” Ramaphosa said. “I will not be intimidated.”

The President criticised Steenhuisen’s reaction as “intemperate” and said it was “unprecedented in the history of our democracy” for such backlash to follow a constitutionally grounded executive decision.

“There is no link between the dismissal and any other matter beyond Mr Whitfield’s failure to follow the rules,” Ramaphosa added. “The President shall not yield to threats and ultimatums, especially from members of the Executive he appoints in accordance with the Constitution.”

The dismissal has stirred tensions within the coalition government, raising questions about the DA’s future cooperation with the ANC-led administration. However, Ramaphosa’s statement suggests the Presidency intends to hold firm on discipline and accountability within the Executive.