Ramaphosa announces SA to move to lockdown level 1

“Following the meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President’s Co-ordinating Committee, Cabinet has decided to move South Africa from adjusted level 2 to adjusted alert level 1 from midnight tonight.”

– Non-essential establishments like restaurants and bars and fitness centres will need to close by 11pm to allow their employees and patrons to travel home before the start of the curfew.

– The maximum number of people permitted to attend meetings indoors will increase from 250 to 750 and the maximum number of people permitted to attend meetings outdoors will increase from 500 to 2 000.

Ramaphosa said the South African Covid-19 Modelling Consortium and the Department of Health had confirmed that the country had emerged from the third wave.