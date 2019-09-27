Ramaphosa announces members of presidential economic advisory council

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday announced the appointment of an 18-member Presidential Economic Advisory Council, in line with his pronouncements in the state-of-the-nation address in February.

“Comprising local and international economic thought leaders, the council will advise the president and government more broadly, facilitating the development and implementation of economic policies that spur inclusive growth,” the presidency said in a statement.

“The council is a non-statutory and independent body chaired by the President and brings together prominent economists and technical experts drawn from academia, the private sector, labour, community, think tanks and other constituencies. The members, who will volunteer their time and be compensated for subsistence and travel, are appointed to serve a three-year term.”

The members of the council are:

– Professor Benno Ndulu, a former governor of the Bank of Tanzania;

– Mzukisi Qobo, a professor of International Business, who has written extensively on trade and political economy;

– Dani Rodrik, a professor of International Political Economy at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University;

– Mariana Mazzucato, a professor in the Economics of Innovation and Public Value, and Director of the Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose at the University College London;

– Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, chief economist at First National Bank;

– Dr Renosi Mokate, a former executive and dean at the University of South Africa Graduate School of Business Leadership (SBL), and former Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank, who specialises in development economics, urban economics and policy analysis;

– Dr Kenneth Creamer, a professor of Macroeconomics at Wits University;

– Prof Alan Hirsch, a director of the Graduate School of Development Policy and Practice, University of Cape Town;

– Tania Ajam, a professor in public financial management at the University of Stellenbosch School of Public Leadership;

– Dr Grové Steyn, who the presidency describes as one of South Africa’s leading infrastructure and regulatory economists;

– Wandile Sihlobo, an agricultural economist and head of Agribusiness Research at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa;

– Dr Liberty Mncube, a former chief economist at the Competition Commission and current scholar at Wits University;

– Fiona Tregenna, a professor in the Department of Economics and Econometrics at the University of Johannesburg;

– Haroon Bhorat, a professor of economics and Director of the Development Policy Research Unit, University of Cape Town;

– Ayabonga Cawe, a former economic justice manager at Oxfam and current development economist;

– Vusi Gumede, a former chief policy analyst in the Presidency’s Policy Coordination and Advisory Service, and founding director of the Thabo Mbeki African Leadership Institute at the University of South Africa;

– Dr Thabi Leoka, an economist who has worked for various organisations in the financial sector and was recently appointed by President Ramaphosa to the Public Investment Corporation Commission of Inquiry; and

– Prof Imraan Valodia, an economist and dean of the Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management at the University of Witwatersrand.

The Presidency said it was busying finalising the appointment of an economist and leader from West Africa who had accepted an invitation to be appointed to the council.

“President Ramaphosa has thanked the council members for accepting the invitation to serve South Africa’s development in their capacity as members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council and assured them that their insights, critiques and recommendations will ultimately serve to build a sustainable and inclusive economy that meets the needs of citizens and is globally competitive at the same time.”

The council will be supported by a secretary to be drawn from National Treasury and the presidency’s policy and research unit.

“It is expected that the council will serve as a forum for in-depth and structured discussions on emerging global and domestic developments, economic and development policies, and to facilitate socialisation and diligent execution thereof.”

