News Ticker

Putin’s Gazprom to Cut Gas to Moldova Starting Jan. 1

December 28, 2024 Staff Reporter World News 0

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 2' gas pipline in Lubmin, northern Germany. © AP / Michael Sohn
Spread the love

Russian energy giant Gazprom says Moldova owes $709M in unpaid debt and will stop gas supplies at 0500 GMT on New Year’s Day.

Moldova disputes the amount, claiming it’s only $8.6M.

The shutdown risks severe blackouts in Moldova and the breakaway Transdniestria region, which relies on Russian gas to generate cheap electricity.

Moldovan PM Recean called it “another Kremlin power play,” accusing Russia of using energy as a weapon, though Moscow denies this.

Moldova says it’s prepared, having diversified gas sources, but warns of cuts to power exports and usage.

A state of emergency has already been declared.

Source: Reuters




Copyright © 2024 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!